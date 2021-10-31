After a traumatic birth, an anxious mother is unable to use the restroom.

As she campaigns for more workplace support for expectant mothers, a Liverpool mum is pushing other women not to suffer in quiet.

Emma Jarvis, of Childwall, is the mother of two little sons, Charlie, six, and Jesse, two.

Emma, on the other hand, stated she felt “unprepared” and had a “difficult pregnancy and birth” with her first pregnancy.

She told The Washington Newsday that she was having trouble with her pregnancy, which included severe water retention to the point that she was unable to move.

The 31-year-old was in ‘difficult’ labor for five days before requiring an emergency caesarean section, which was followed by a post-partum bleed and a blood transfusion.

“I was getting contractions for days but nothing was happening,” she explained. They forced me to push because he was so low, but it didn’t help.

“I also got an infection during labor and had to have an emergency C-Section, which was dangerous because he was so far down.”

“I needed a blood transfusion when I awoke from the general anaesthesia, and Charlie had an infection as well.” He needed a lumbar puncture and spent two weeks in the hospital on antibiotics.” Emma’s partner returned to work after she was released home, leaving her to’recover alone.’

Despite attending support groups, she said she felt like she ‘didn’t belong’ because the other mothers had ‘natural births and were breastfeeding.’

Emma struggled during her maternity leave as a self-described ‘workaholic.’ After a career in scientific research, becoming a mother was a major adjustment.

Emma’s second pregnancy was likewise ‘tough,’ as she did everything she could to prevent a C-section, according to her.

“I tried to be better prepared, to make sure I was in control of my choices,” she said. Despite my desire for a home birth, I was forced to give birth in a hospital.

“After that, I couldn’t wee and had to use a catheter for six months because I couldn’t wee after giving birth.” I wanted to return to work as soon as possible, but this wasn’t an ideal situation.

“How was I going to get back to work? I didn’t want to tell anyone, and I was always getting pulled over for using the disabled toilet and it.”

