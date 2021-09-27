After a transphobic Twitter rant, the health secretary has come under fire.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, has come under fire for asserting that only women have cervixes as a “scientific fact.”

On Sunday, September 26, Javid spoke after Andrew Marr’s interview with Keir Starmer on BBC One.

During the discussion, Marr pressed Corbyn on transphobia in the Labour Party, citing statements from Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield, who previously tweeted, “Only women have a cervix.”

“It is something that shouldn’t be spoken, it is not right,” Starmer added of Duffield’s remarks.

On Twitter, Sajid Javid responded to Starmer.

“Total denial of scientific fact,” declared the Tory health secretary.

“And he wants to lead the National Health Service.”

People were quick to point out problems in Javid’s comments, with many pointing out that gender is not defined by sex, and that anyone of any gender can have a cervix.

The belief that cervixes are solely found in cisgender women is false and harmful to transgender and non-binary people.

Cervixes are also found in certain transgender men and non-binary people.

Freddy McConnell, a journalist and podcaster, confronted Javid directly, saying, “I have a cervix.” I am an adult.

“Mr Javid, tell me to my face that I’m wrong. “I challenge you.”

Javid’s claim that only women have cervixes, according to McConnell, is “his way of proclaiming that this government no longer recognizes the Equality Act.”

TransActual, an advocacy group, questioned Javid about an open letter calling for better access to bottom surgery for trans guys, to which the health secretary has yet to react.

Others on Twitter expressed their dissatisfaction.

“I believe it’s safe to say trans healthcare isn’t going to get much better anytime soon,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s incidents like this that remind us of how wildly hostile the UK is to trans folk,” another remarked. Isn’t this coming from the health minister, who is essentially contradicting the national health service’s own advice?

If a transgender man or non-binary person assigned female at birth has not had a full hysterectomy, they should be referred for ongoing cervical cancer tests, according to NHS guidelines.

According to a study by the University of Salford, roughly 42 percent of transgender males have never had a cervical cancer screening and around two percent have had two or more. “The summary has come to an end.”