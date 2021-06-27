After a tragic stabbing at a music festival, a teen was detained.

Following a tragic stabbing at a music festival, a teen boy has been detained.

At 11.50 p.m. on Saturday, police were summoned to an industrial unit in South Bermondsey, south-east London, where the unauthorised event was taking place, to allegations of a male being stabbed.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and the London Ambulance Service entered the flat in Stockholm Road and discovered an unidentified male suffering from stabbing injuries.

Despite rescue personnel’ attempts, he was pronounced dead on the site.

Police were unable to provide any information about the victim’s age, according to a spokesperson.

In connection with the incident, a 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after being discovered at the unit with non-life threatening head injuries.

Detectives from the specialist crime (homicide) unit have initiated an inquiry.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is requested to call 101 and reference number CAD 8848/26JUN, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Other witnesses or anyone else with information that could help the inquiry are also needed.