After a tragic prognosis, a nine-year-old boy is unable to keep up with his peers.

Despite spending the entire pandemic protecting, a nine-year-old from Southport has demonstrated that he can go above and above.

After struggling to reach physical milestones as a baby, Bertie Kay was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of two.

Bertie has spent his entire attempting to keep up with the physical demands of other children his age, and being forced to shield with his mother, Alison, 48, father, Matt, 49, and brothers Emmeline, 12, and Archie, 15, during lockdown was a major setback.

“Over the years, he has made up for what he has lacked in muscle and strength by being as entertaining as possible to other people to keep the interest with other people like his friends at school, because of course children run off and he couldn’t keep up with people,” Bertie’s mother, Alison, told The Washington Newsday.

“To make up for it, he’s developed this effervescent attitude. He had a particularly difficult time during the consecutive lockdowns because he wasn’t in school because he was shielding. Then there was a lot of distant learning, he couldn’t see his pals, and he couldn’t go to any clubs. It was a really lonely period.

“Another issue we encountered was that he was interested in learning more about singing and acting. I must have approached at least ten clubs, but none of them were interested.

“They would either not respond or explain that the location was inaccessible or that they didn’t know how he would participate in a physical class. It was tough to bring out the creative and joyful part of him, which came naturally to him.”

The Muscle Help Foundation was formed as a result of this. Alison discovered an online event they were conducting and submitted her application on the deadline day.

The organization aims to provide highly personalized, transformative experiences for children and young adults with muscle wasting disease in the United Kingdom.

After Alison signed up for an internet wish, Bertie became extensively connected with the organization.