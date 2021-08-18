After a tragic bereavement, a 27-year-old man dresses himself like a tree to “help him cope.”

A man has described why he dressed as a “tree” and leaped out at people coming to Formby Beach in the middle of the night.

Youtuber Alvin Hub, actual name Solomon Folorusho, staged a “bushman” prank outside the beach’s Victoria Road entrance.

Footage shows him clothed in fake leaves from head to toe and standing next to a tree before leaping out at unsuspecting passers-by.

People are fleeing Formby Beach because of the film ‘Tree.’

The “bushman” frightened people of all ages as they strolled to and from the beach, but most of them accepted it in stride.

Thousands of people have liked the video, which has been viewed nearly 80,000 times.

On his Youtube site, Solomon, 27, from Manchester, has films of the same prank in several locales.

He says the videos are meant to “spread some joy” and to help him cope with the loss of his son, who died just over a month ago.

“Losing my son devastated me,” Solomon told The Washington Newsday, “but the only way I’ve been able to smile is by making my family laugh.” My goal was to assist them in overcoming their grief.

“I noticed how being at home altered a lot of people during the epidemic, so I tried to figure up a way to bring people together and make them smile.

“I wanted to attempt to convey some joy more publicly because individuals have lost loved ones and have had a really difficult time.”

“I have never had such a lovely moment filming pranks, this has been the finest so far and it a honor to meet some awesome people with the best sense of humour,” reads part of the description for his Formby prank movie.

“The goal [of the videos]is to remind everyone that when they smile, they are perfect.”