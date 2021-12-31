After a tragic announcement, Stacey Solomon gives fans an update.

After making a tragic announcement, Stacey Solomon thanked her fans for their support.

Stacey announced the death of her dog, Theo, earlier this week, adding, “Our hearts are devastated.”

She shared on Instagram that the family had to say their final goodbyes to their beloved cat.

Nick Knowles says he’s ‘not happy’ with Channel 4 and BBC programming.

She wrote with a collection of photographs: “Good night, Theo.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better friend. Our hearts are shattered. We had to say goodnight to darling Theo yesterday at home in our arms. 11 years of bliss. We were so fortunate to fall in love with you, Fifi, and we will never stop. Never before has my lap felt so bare. I’m already missing you. My sweetheart.

“But the memories and affection you brought into our life, oh my goodness. Thank you so much, Theo. For always being there for me and the boys when we needed it the most. For always loving us and holding on for so long while we waited to meet your little sister Rose.” Rose, the TV star’s youngest child, was born on October 4, which also happened to be her 32nd birthday. She and her fiance, Joe Swash, have a kid, Rex, and Solomon has two sons from prior marriages, Zachary and Leighton.

“The boys have had the best guardian in the whole wide world,” she stated, thanking Theo for being Rex’s “best friend.”

“Even though I only know Rex as a small child, Zachary and Leighton will never forget you.”

“Sleep tight my darling little princess,” the Loose Women host concluded her tweet.

Stacey uploaded a photo of herself and Rose on Christmas Day in an update to her followers.

She stated, ” “Rose’s First Christmas is a story about Rose’s first Christmas. I didn’t take any shots over the holidays because of all that transpired.

“But Joe got this one, and I’m so in love with it that I didn’t want 2022 to creep up on me, or Rose’s first Christmas to slip me by before I could share it with her.

“I hope you all had a wonderful holiday season. And we’re having a good time in this in-between period where no one knows what day it is.

“Thank you,” concludes the summary.”