After a traffic stop, a cop shot a black man who had previously filed a complaint for a similar encounter.

According to his employment records, the white South Carolina state trooper who fatally shot a Black man after a traffic stop on September 11 had a previous complaint for a similar interaction.

Tristan Vereen was stopped by Master Trooper Whittney Blake Benton for an equipment violation, which Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson earlier stated was due to a damaged windshield.

Since joining the Highway Patrol in 2010, Brenton has received “successful” and “outstanding” performance assessments, according to his personnel file. It does, however, include one reprimand from a citizen complaint during a traffic check in 2013.

The reason for the traffic stop at the time, according to the reprimand, was likewise a cracked windshield. Benton then made “unprofessional and disrespectful” remarks to the car’s driver, including remarking on the man’s painted toenails and asking if he was wearing “ladies’ trousers.”

According to Vereen’s relatives, the trooper attempted an illegal traffic stop and thus had no legal reason to pursue and kill him during the subsequent struggle.

State police are still investigating what transpired when Benton attempted to pull over Vereen on state Highway 905 near Loris for an equipment violation, according to the South Carolina Public Safety Department.

Benton pulled Vereen up for a damaged windshield, according to the family’s attorney, therefore the primary basis for the traffic stop was unconstitutional, and Vereen had the right to refuse arrest.

“It wasn’t about the windshield,” says the narrator. It was about his driving while black in South Carolina with a shattered windshield, according to attorney Harry Daniels.

A brief chase began, according to authorities, until Vereen slammed his car into a utility building, fled, and got into a fight with the trooper. Vereen grabbed his hands on Benton’s stun gun, biting and startling the trooper before Benton shot him in the chest, according to Richardson. Vereen, 33, died at a neighboring hospital later that day.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Vereen’s sister Marion said, “We are here to seek justice for my brother.” “On 9/11, there was no justifiable reason for the stop that resulted in the trooper killing my brother.”

However, law enforcement officers have not stated what the equipment infraction was.