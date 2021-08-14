After a traffic accident, an air ambulance lands at Norris Green.

After an incident this evening, an air ambulance has arrived in Liverpool.

At the scene of what looks to be the aftermath of a crash on the intersection of Utting Avenue and Stalisfield Avenue in Norris Green, police and other emergency services are said to be present.

The Washington Newsday received reports from passers-by that there was a police presence in the area, with many vehicles stationed at the intersection and an air ambulance coming nearby.

The air ambulance is thought to have arrived around 7 p.m. this evening.

People can be seen standing and looking on towards a grassed area as an air ambulance arrives in pictures provided with The Washington Newsday.

Multiple Merseyside Police vehicles with flashing lights are visible in another photo submitted by a reader of The Washington Newsday, and appear to be stationed at the intersection of Utting Avenue and Stalisfield Avenue.

One witness told The Washington Newsday that someone was rushed to Aintree Hospital as a result of the event, but this has not been confirmed.

We’ve contacted the police to gather more information on the event, and we’ll update this story as soon as we receive it.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated with more details as they become available.