After a toy mishap, a New Hampshire woman is accused of threatening to kneel on a boy’s neck.

According to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, a New Hampshire lady is accused of threatening to squat on a Black child’s neck and calling him a racist epithet after the boy accidently destroyed her son’s toy.

According to the Associated Press, Kristina Graper was charged with violating the civil rights of a 9-year-old child who was playing with her son in a neighborhood park on May 10, according to a civil rights complaint filed in Strafford County Superior Court.

According to Attorney General John Formella, Graper’s claimed threat to the kid that she would “kneel on his neck” was in allusion to George Floyd’s death last year.

“The defendant’s threat was motivated by [the boy’s]race,” Formella wrote. “The defendant’s threat was a reference to the highly publicized murder of George Floyd, which drew attention to [the boy’s]color. The defendant’s use of racist obscenities directed at [the youngster]further demonstrated the threat’s racial purpose.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Graper’s son pushed the youngster, and the boy “broke a foam missile or foam bullet” that belonged to Graper’s son as a result of the push. Her son dashed home to inform her of the incident.

According to the complaint, Graper then returned to the park and confronted the other boy, threatening to “kneel on his neck.” When a witness told Graper that her behavior was inappropriate, Graper became enraged and began yelling at the individual. Before coming home, she addressed the child a racial slur, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint made no mention of Graper’s race.

Later, the mother of the youngster phoned the cops. According to the lawsuit, when Graper met with them on June 1, she denied saying she would kneel on the boy’s neck and instead remarked something to the effect of “you wonder why you guys get [expletive]kneeled on.”

According to the complaint, the interaction upset the child, who mistook the statements for a reference to Floyd’s murder last year. When he heard her statements, he began to cry, and he has been terrified to return to the park, saying that he will only do so “when other children are present to help keep him safe,” according to the complaint.

