After a tourist spots a ‘firearm,’ armed cops swarm on the street.

Armed police descend on street after visitor spots ‘firearm’.

After a guest noticed what seemed to be a handgun, armed police were dispatched to an address in Birkenhead.

At around 10.55 a.m. today (Thursday), police were dispatched to Selbourne Close on the Woodchurch estate in response to reports of a gun in a residence.

The property’s owner approached the cops and gave over four decommissioned antique weapons. There was no crime committed, and the police took no further action.

A number of residents reported seeing a large police scene in the area

A spokesman for the force said to a newspaper : “We were called to a property in Selbourne Close in Wirral at 10.55am today, Thursday 24th June, following reports a firearm had been seen by a visitor to the property.

“Officers arrived on the spot and interrogated the occupant. Four antique firearms have been given up, all of which were retired and were legally held by the owner.