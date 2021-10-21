After a tornado hit, the house’shook,’ and the car was shattered.

During a “mini tornado,” tiles fell upon a man’s automobile, causing it to cave in.

Merseyside was flooded on Wednesday, and a storm ripped through a residential street in Widnes.

Trees collapsed, fences were damaged, and brickwork was fallen at people’s homes as a result of the unusual weather.

Residents on Kensington Close and Greenwich Avenue reported hearing a sound that sounded like enormous hailstones or an approaching jet, followed by a tremendous burst of noise that sounded like an explosion.

When the “little tornado” hit, John Hatton, who lives on Greenwich Avenue in Widnes, said his house’shook’ for about 30 seconds.

However, when the 51-year-old stepped outside to inspect the damage, he discovered that his automobile had been seriously damaged.

The windscreen of John’s car had been damaged by tiles that had fallen from roofs and houses.

A tile had also smashed the back glass of the 51-year-vehicle, old’s according to photos collected by The Washington Newsday.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, John stated: “Today was the craziest event of my life, as we were struck by a tornado, not just a gust of wind, but a true tornado.

“At the time, I was in the rear kitchen, and it began to blow a little, and the trees in the back began to blow much more than usual.

“Then items started flying around in the garden, and the house shook for perhaps 20 to 30 seconds.

“When I went outdoors, it looked like a movie set; there was nothing but devastation.

“It was a truly awful incident.”

When the “tornado” hit, John stated he felt something he characterized as a “vibration.”

“There was a tile on the bonnet, one protruding through the windscreen, and one had gone in the back,” the maths teacher stated of the damage to his car.

Another witness told The Washington Newsday that a trampoline was launched 150 feet into the air.

Although no casualties have been recorded, no official statement has yet to be published.

Damage to roofs at people's homes is seen in photos captured on the site, with tiles flying.