After a toddler dies from a tummy virus, his mother makes a plea to his parents.

After her daughter died of sepsis from a “tummy bug,” a mother has issued an urgent warning to all parents.

Despite a prominent rash on her stomach, Harper Aitken, three, was turned away from the hospital.

Lori Mullen, 36, is now urging other parents to “trust your intuition” if their children are sick and to tell doctors if they notice a rash.

According to the Daily Record, Lori claims that Forth Valley Royal Hospital turned her “whirlwind” daughter Harper, three, away without consulting a paediatrician.

“Harper was a small whirlwind,” Lori, from Bo’ness near Falkirk, recalled. She was a real feminine kid who liked dancing and music, but she also enjoyed playing outside and getting dirty, really dirty.”

Harper died in 2019 after a doctor failed to recognize the signs of sepsis.

Harper told Lori on March 6 that she was feeling bad, but that she was fine later that day.

However, she began to feel worse the next day, and Lori noticed a rash on her stomach that failed the glass test. “I called an ambulance,” Lori explained. Her temperature was 41.5 degrees when it came. She was kept in the hospital for a time, but she was starting to feel better.”

The doctor requested a urine sample, but Harper defecated while Lori was collecting it, and the medic declared it unclean.

“I requested her to look at it, but she refused and claimed she was just going to chalk it up to a tummy bug,” Lori explained.

“Because the rash had faded and her temperature was down, I was told to take her home. Her temperature rose again during the night because she was hallucinating.

“She had perked up the next morning, but she went back and forth to the toilet with ­diarrhoea.

“My mother observed a blue dot on her hand in the afternoon. When I raised her top, I discovered a severe rash on her back. Her lips had started to turn blue.”

Lori took Harper to her doctor, who dialed 911. “I heard him say, ‘She looks septic,’” Lori added. At 3.50 p.m., Harper was blue-lighted to the hospital.

“With the, she was going black.”

