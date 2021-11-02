After a TikTok cleaning hack nearly burned down the house, mum said her family is ‘fortunate to be alive.’

Hailee, from Wirral, warned other people who wished to try the cleaning hack in a video shared on her TikTok profile @cleanwithhailee on Monday.

Hailee describes in the video how she made tumble dryer sheets out of cloths, fabric softener, and water.

In the 32-second video, the mother can be seen squeezing fabric softener bits of pink and yellow cloth.

Hailee said she’d never had a problem with her tumble dryer before and that this was her “first time” using it.

The video then cuts to a burnt-out tumble dryer with black soot-covered garments and towels.

“My house was filled with smoke,” Hailee says in the video.

She added in the video: “I’m simply trying to raise awareness; I tried this hack yesterday in my tumble dryer with a towel, fabric softener, and water as tumble dryer sheets.

“I’ve never had a problem with my dryer before, and this is the first time I’ve ever used it.

“We were awoken to a smoke-filled house; the dryer had been smoking and was on fire from the inside all night, slowly burning.”

Hailee stated in her video that she wasn’t “really sure what occurred,” but that the encounter was “terrifying.”

“We’re incredibly lucky to be alive,” she continued, “and I just wanted to raise some knowledge that you should be careful with the hacks you do.”

The video ends with what appear to be towels on Hailee’s floor, which are covered with black ash.

Hailee added a caption to the video that read: “It’s wonderful to have the benefit of hindsight.

“I’m well aware that this is my fault, so I don’t require any bad feedback.

“This is solely for the purpose of raising awareness.”

The mother also stated in the video’s comments section that the dryer was not turned on all night.

She stated, ” “Just to be clear, the dryer did not run all night.

“Through the, the fire was slowly burning inside the dryer.”

