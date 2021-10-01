After a ticket was purchased in Merseyside, a EuroMillions winner was invited to come forward.

A winning lottery ticket was sold in a Merseyside store, according to the National Lottery.

The ticket, which was purchased in St Helens on September 14 and is worth a staggering £1 million, has yet to be claimed.

Now is the time for the lucky person who won using the Millionaire Maker code ZZST 95765 on the ticket to claim their prize.

The winner must claim their prize by March 13, 2022.

Anyone who is not in possession of their ticket for any reason but believes they have a legitimate claim can write to Camelot and submit a claim, but it must be made within 30 days of the draw.

“We’re desperate to discover this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their money, this fantastic reward could genuinely make a significant difference to somebody’s life,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, stated.

“We’re advising everybody who purchased a ticket in this area to double-check their old EuroMillions tickets or hunt for a missing ticket anywhere.”

If no one claims the prize before the deadline, the National Lottery says that all of the money will go to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

National Lottery tickets can be checked online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.