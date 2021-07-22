After a tick bite, a woman who has traveled the world is suddenly confined to her home.

Vicky Hamlin, 36, used to work as a globetrotter and traveled all over the world.

She climbed Machu Picchu, swam in the Mekong Delta, drove the length of Laos on a motorcycle, and slept in the Cambodian bush.

But things changed in the spring of 2016 when she was bitten by a tick while on vacation.

Vicky became unwell after rejecting the rash on her leg as ringworm. She thereafter had severe physical and emotional issues.

Vicky has become a virtual recluse as a result of her Lyme’s disease. Her digestive system, neurological system, and autonomic disfunction have all been affected.

She is unable to move for lengthy periods of time and suffers from high blood pressure and dizziness.

According to Vicky, it has also resulted in psychological difficulties such as OCD and mood swings.

She went from running the London Marathon to being unable to walk more than 15 or 20 meters at a time.

“I continued going back to the doctor, and they kept giving me antibiotics,” Vicky, of Cheltenham, Glos, said.

’’

I was blacking out, fainting, collapsing, and experiencing all sorts of strange symptoms, including seizures.

“I kept getting dismissed from the hospital and told nothing was wrong.

“In December, everything changed for me because I utterly crashed. Since then, nothing has been the same.

“I’ve been housebound since then, and because it’s impacted my digestive system, I can probably only eat one or two meals every month.

“For me, there is a constant sense of loss, as if I am grieving for the loss of my previous life, my career, and a variety of other things.

“To some level, your family has lost you; they have lost the person you used to be.”

Vicky is now committed to increase awareness of Lyme’s illness and improve public knowledge after four and a half years of battling the sickness.

Taking precautions early on, such as brushing yourself off after a walk through long grass and searching for indicators of a tick bite, such as a bullet-like rash, is critical in preventing Lyme’s illness.

“I took mine,” Vicky remarked.

