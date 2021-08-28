After a three-year wait, a Rhodes Scholar’s ‘Dreamer’ is granted permission to study in the United Kingdom.

According to the Associated Press, the first DACA recipient to be given a Rhodes Scholarship was allowed by federal immigration officials last week to attend the University of Oxford, putting an end to years of waiting due to former President Donald Trump’s strict stance on “Dreamers.”

Jin Park, a South Korean-born Queens resident, first received the Rhodes Scholarship in 2018 while pursuing an undergraduate degree in molecular and cell biology at Harvard.

When Trump made moves to end the DACA program, including removing the possibility for qualified applicants to travel abroad, Park was forced to put his intentions to study migration and political theory on hold. Park’s stay in the United Kingdom may have revoked his DACA status, preventing him from returning to the United States.

Park will be joined at Oxford by Santiago Potes, a Miami resident and 2020 Columbia University graduate who, according to the Rhodes Trust, was the second American on DACA status to be given a Rhodes Scholarship last November.

“We are overjoyed that two DACA Rhodes Scholars will be heading to Oxford next month to begin their studies, knowing that they will be able to safely and legally return after their studies to the only homes they know,” said Elliot Gerson, the American secretary for the British organization that is assisting the two incoming students with their visas.

Potes, who earned degrees in East Asian studies and Medieval and Renaissance studies from Columbia, plans to utilize his time at Oxford to “give back to the United States, which has provided me with every opportunity to succeed.”

Park, who is a student at Harvard Medical School in Boston, said he won’t speak until he receives a copy of the clearance from US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

DACA recipients, sometimes known as “Dreamers” because of a never-passed congressional proposal known as the DREAM Act, are protected from deportation because they were brought into the country illegally as children.

Trump’s years-long attempt to end DACA was thwarted by a slew of judicial challenges, effectively keeping the program alive.

Last June, a U.S. Supreme Court verdict found the Republican administration guilty of obstruction of justice.