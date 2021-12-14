After a three-year journey, a toddler with a rash and a limp celebrates.

When a young child with leukemia “rung the bell” to signal the end of his cancer treatment, he achieved a significant milestone.

Max Tobin’s friends, family, and fans gathered at his father’s gym in Southport to watch the historic event.

When Max was diagnosed with cancer just after his third birthday in August 2018, his parents, Sharon and Mike, were distraught.

The first signs were a fever and a slight limp, as well as what appeared to be an innocent-looking rash on the toddler’s ankle.

Mom Sharon arranged an appointment for Max to visit a GP, who quickly referred him to Ormskirk Hospital, believing his symptoms could be more than a routine virus that small children at nursery pick up.

Unfortunately, Max’s blood testing revealed that he may have leukemia. He was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for intensive blood and bone marrow tests, and his parents’ worst concerns about his having blood cancer were verified (leukaemia).

Max has been undergoing extensive and often painful treatment for the past three years, both for the disease and for some serious side effects of the treatment, including two threatening blood clots.

He lost his ability to walk two weeks into treatment, and he contracted a life-threatening infection that was eating away at his skin at a time when he lacked the immune system to fight it.

During this hardship, his parents established the “Miles for Max” fundraising campaign, which has raised about £7,500 to date.

And last weekend, Max “rang the bell” at his father’s Southport gym, CTC Strength and Fitness, to signal the end of his daily chemotherapy sessions and the removal of “Wilbur,” a central line implanted in his chest.

“It’s been a really long three years,” Sharon said, her voice breaking with sorrow. We’ve made it this far, but it’s been extremely difficult.

“No one informs you what your child’s journey will be when he or she is diagnosed with something. No one says you’ll have to face things you’ve never imagined you’d have to face.

