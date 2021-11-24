After a three-month refurbishment, a typical terrace increases in value by £100,000.

After being entirely renovated, a dwelling infested with damp and garbage is unrecognizable.

Kieran Malone, 31, of Aigburth, paid £115k at auction for a three-bedroom house in Old Swan and spent three months restoring it with a team of workmen.

The makeover of the house on Sandstone Road cost £160k in total, and the ultimate effect is breathtaking.

“I am sure you will agree this looks a lot better, with the old sandstone that had been poorly covered over,” Kieran told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s at a fantastic location; it’s 15 minutes from town and five minutes from the highway.” It’s also a wonderful, up-and-coming neighborhood.

“The most difficult task was maintaining the historic elements while building on the sandstone wall outside.” There was some damp and roof and drain repairs that needed to be made.” Before the refurbishment, photos reveal the muck and grime that had accumulated, as well as possessions strewn about the house.

To pay homage to the property’s history, Kieran refurbished many of the older fixtures and fittings while also conserving some of the original elements, such as the fireplace.

When Kieran was in his early twenties, he founded his own company, Kieran Malone Houses, to buy and sell properties.

After the growth in the market over the last few months, the 31-year-old estimates the home’s final value to be £220k.

Since then, the house has been valued between £215k and £220k, implying a profit of up to £70,000.

Despite this, Kieran plans to rent the property out for £850 every calendar month before refinancing it to borrow 75 percent of the property’s value from the bank.

“The bank would lend us £155k, leaving us with only £5k left in the contract,” Kieran explained. Monthly payments on £155k at 3% interest will be £375 per month.” If property prices double in the next 20 years as they have in the previous 20, the house will be worth £440,000. After 20 years, the profit is £285k, plus the monthly rent.

“After 20 years, the total earnings for a £5k investment with no voids.”

