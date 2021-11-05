After a three-car crash on a major highway, the driver is being investigated.

After a crash that resulted in a person being cut out of a car, a driver is being investigated.

On Wednesday, November 3, about 9.30 a.m., emergency services, including Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, were dispatched to Broom’s Cross Road.

When they arrived, they discovered an accident involving a Vauxhall Astra, a Ford Ranger, and a Vauxhall Insignia.

Merseyside police closed the road and began an investigation into what caused the collision.

For about three hours, traffic was halted in both directions of Broom’s Cross Road between Brickwall Lane and the M57 entry.

One of the drivers is now being investigated for careless driving, according to authorities.

The North West Ambulance Service reported that three drivers were sent to the hospital as a result of the accident. All of them have now been released from the hospital.

One of the people involved in the incident had to be cut out of their automobile by fire fighters who had to remove the doors.

“On arrival personnel found four vehicles involved in a collision near to the junction with Brook House Lane,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“All of the vehicles were on all four wheels at the same time. One of the automobiles was engulfed in flames, trapping one individual inside. When workers arrived, the occupants of the other vehicles had already exited.

“Crews removed the vehicle’s door to allow the occupant to extricate themselves under the supervision of paramedics.

“At 10.48 a.m., fire crews departed the area and handed the situation over to Merseyside Police,” said the statement.