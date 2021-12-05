After a three-car crash at a major intersection, a 93-year-old woman is fighting for her life.

Following a crash on Dunnings Bridge Road, a 93-year-old woman is fighting for her life.

The senior was one of two persons rescued by firefighters who removed the vehicle’s roof.

Following the incident, three more persons required medical attention.

A three-car incident at the intersection of Dunnings Bridge Road and Park Lane West in Netherton prompted emergency services to be dispatched shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday.

The collision involved a black Audi Q3, a blue Audi A4, and a black Ford Galaxy.

Two of the four passengers inside the cars were rushed to the hospital for additional treatment, and one of them, a 93-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Audi Q3, is still in critical condition.

“An investigation into this incident is underway, and we have talked to some witnesses and retrieved dashcam evidence,” said Roads Policing Inspector Mark Worrall.

“We want to speak with anyone who hasn’t yet come forward with information, and we ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or recorded anything on a dashcam or other device do so as soon as possible.” Your input could be extremely useful to our inquiry.

“All information will be acted upon, whether you come to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone who observed the incident or has information that could assist the inquiry is requested to contact Merseyside Police’s Matrix Roads Policing Unit at 0151 777 5747 or [email protected]

Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously at 0800 555 111 or online at this link.