After a threat was made against a middle school two weeks after the shooting, Oxford Community Schools closed.

After a threat surfaced on social media two weeks after the massacre at Oxford High School that killed four students, Oxford Community Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

According to a notice on the Oxford Community Schools district website, the district received an image online that included “a specific threat intended at our middle school.”

“We are canceling school in all of our buildings on Tuesday, December 14 out of an abundance of caution,” the statement read. “While our security professionals and law enforcement continue their investigation, we aim to do a complete security check of all our buildings.” “Please talk to your children and remind them that all threats at Oxford Community Schools will be taken seriously, investigated by law enforcement, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” says the statement. District officials informed local law enforcement immediately, and the district confirmed that students will be able to pick up their backpacks from Oxford High School as scheduled.

