After a thorough renovation, a landmark Merseyside pub reopens with a 200-seat beer garden.

After a five-month closure, a landmark Merseyside pub has reopened after being entirely refurbished.

Formerly known as ‘The Victoria,’ the Rainhill pub has been renamed The Cookhouse Pub and Carvery and now features a big 200-seater beer garden with a large children’s playground.

Along with its freshly remodeled bar and eating facilities, the Warrington Road pub’s £800,000 refurbishment includes a revamped interior with an ice cream parlour, coffee lounge, and self-contained function room.

Visitors may eat and drink outside all year thanks to a covered pergola in the beautiful garden.

The pub reopened last night with the addition of 40 new jobs. It’s “like a completely new pub with everything for everyone,” according to licensee Robert Ashpital. Mr. Ashpital wants The Cookhouse to be a “center of local life that supports the community,” so he’s making the new function room available to local non-profits in need of meeting space.

There will also be lots of entertainment this Christmas, including tribute bands, comedy evenings, a children’s film club, and’suppers with Santa.’

Breakfast and brunch will be served daily at 9 a.m., followed by pub classics, a carvery, and special occasion menus.

“The response from the village has been phenomenal,” Mr Ashpital added. Rainhill is buzzing with anticipation for the grand opening. I’ve worked in the hotel industry for over 20 years and have never seen anything quite like it. I appreciate watching people have a good time and consider myself fortunate to be a part of a bar that will provide so much. We’ve already received a flood of function room reservations, and our Halloween party for 80 kids sold out in a matter of days.” Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and Merseyside-based Public Urban Bars renovated the pub. “The Cookhouse is a great hallmark of Rainhill,” said Phil McWilliam, regional manager for Star Pubs & Bars. We’re happy to have played a part in bringing it back to life for the benefit of the entire community. The magnitude of the expenditure is evident: the bar looks wonderful and has incredible amenities.”