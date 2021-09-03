After a terror assault in New Zealand, three people are struggling for their lives.

Six people were injured in a “ISIS-inspired” terror attack at a retail mall in Auckland, New Zealand, with three victims fighting for their lives.

As he attacked many civilians with a knife, a guy rampaged around the shopping mall, leaving others screaming in terror.

According to the Mirror, the man was later shot and killed by police.

At a press conference, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the incident was “inspired by ISIS” and motivated by “violent ideology.”

“It was hateful, it was wrong,” she said, describing the attack as the actions of a lone wolf. It was carried out by a single person, not a group of people.”

Officers following the 32-year-old assumed he had gone into a store to conduct some shopping when he abruptly launched an attack.

He drew a huge knife from his pocket and began dashing around.

Within 60 seconds of the violent rampage starting, officers shot and killed the man.

Ms Ardern revealed that the assailant had been under police monitoring and had been known to authorities since 2016.

She said the attacker was a Sri Lankan who had entered in the country in 2011.

Ms Ardern claimed he had been “constantly observed” for the past five years.

The man had previously been arrested for reportedly preparing a “lone wolf” knife attack, according to the New Zealand Herald.

The attacker, called “S,” is said to be a 32-year-old man who was previously considered a threat to public safety after purchasing huge hunting knives and owning Islamic State movies on two occasions.

He had apparently only recently been released from prison and was being watched by the police at all times.

According to the publication, he first drew the notice of authorities in 2016 when he made a series of anti-western and violent social media remarks, including support for ISIS terror strikes in Europe.

Despite receiving an official warning from police, he is said to have threatened to return to Sri Lanka and “hunt Kiwi scums” on Facebook.

Authorities could only watch him, according to the Herald, after an unsuccessful attempt to prosecute ‘S’ under terror statutes. “The summary has come to an end.”