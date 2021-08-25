After a “terrifying milestone,” Oregon Governor Kate Brown has made it mandatory to wear masks outside.

Following the admission of “1,000 COVID-19 patients” into hospitals across Oregon, Gov. Brown announced that masks would be mandatory in most outdoor situations, regardless of vaccination status.

She went on to say that the Delta strain was the source of many new infections and that it had spread throughout the state’s unvaccinated population.

“Today we have 1,000 COVID-19 patients in our hospital, a terrible milestone,” Gov. Brown said in a Twitter message on Tuesday. Delta is wreaking havoc on communities across the state and country.

“Flooding hospitals, stretching our nurses and health-care workers thin as they treat patients, and wreaking havoc on our communities with poor immunization rates. This isn’t a practice run.”

Gov. Brown announced a new statewide mask rule that will take effect on Friday in an effort to curb the rising number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Oregon’s hospitals.

“Effective Friday, August 27, masks will be needed in all public outdoor settings where physical separation is not possible, regardless of vaccination status,” she stated.

In our hospitals now, we have 1,000 COVID-19 patients. I’ll keep taking steps to safeguard Oregonians and save lives.

Masks will be needed in public outdoor situations where physical separation is not practicable beginning Friday, August 27th, regardless of vaccination status.

August 24, 2021 — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown)

Gov. Brown did emphasize that masks are not required if an individual is alone or with family members.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing a mask indoors for unvaccinated people aged 2 and up, it states that “in general, you don’t need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.”

The CDC does, however, urge that individuals wear masks outside if there are a lot of COVID-19 cases, and that they think about wearing them if they are in close contact with persons who aren’t completely vaccinated.

On Monday, August 23, 989 persons were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data obtained by Johns Hopkins University.

According to the state’s vaccine tracker, 58.68 percent of the population was fully vaccinated.

