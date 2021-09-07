After a terrifying crash on the M6, a lorry driver has died.

An HGV vehicle collided with a railway bridge on the M6 in Cheshire today, killing a man.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police were summoned to reports of a significant collision on the motorway’s northbound carriageway, between junctions 17 (Sandbach) and 18 (Middlewich) (Tuesday, September 7).

Officers arrived on the scene to discover a blue and white HGV had smashed into a railway bridge column.

The HGV driver, a man in his 60s, perished on the spot. His relatives have been notified.

The incident also involved two additional vehicles.

Six fire engines and an air ambulance were dispatched to the area, and the northbound carriageway was stopped, resulting in significant traffic jams.

Because the bridge involved in the crash was damaged, train services were also interrupted.

The northbound carriageway was not expected to reopen before today evening’s peak traffic hours, according to National Highways.

This was due to the fact that a police-led investigation was underway at the location, as well as the fact that a spilled of 800 litres of fuel was being cleaned up.

On the way to the scene, there was a two-hour delay that spanned 6.5 kilometers. By temporarily opening lane 4 and turning around vehicles, all trapped traffic has been released.

“The northbound carriageway will need to be closed for some time,” said National Highways Traffic Operations Manager Chris Martin. “We would urge road users to avoid traveling in the nearby area and use alternate routes if possible.”

Witnesses and video evidence that could aid with the inquiry are being sought by police.

Anyone with information should phone Cheshire police on 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua and enter the reference number IML 1079063.

National Highways can provide further information about the incident by visiting their website or following them on Twitter at @HighwaysNWEST.