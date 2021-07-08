After a terrifying accident, The Apprentice star Claude Littner will miss the next season.

In April, the 72-year-old TV celebrity and businessman was hurt while riding an electric bike.

Due to the severity of Mr Littner’s injuries, doctors initially assumed he would have to have his right leg amputated, but he has now endured nine surgeries and will have to relearn how to walk.

When the forthcoming BBC season returns in early 2022, Tim Campbell, a former Apprentice winner and entrepreneur, will take his place alongside Lord Alan Sugar and Baroness Karren Brady on the show.

Lord Sugar’s long-time friend and business associate, Lord Littner, stated the accident happened roughly a mile from his home in Mill Hill, London.

According to the PA news agency, he said: “I was just plodding along at a speed of no more than 10 kilometers per hour on this type of two-track road. I was suddenly on the left side of the road, my bike in the center of the road, and I had no idea what had happened.

“I think I hit a pothole or something similar, but I must have blacked out at the point of impact since I was lying on the ground the next thing I knew.”

Littner said he believed he’d “simply get up” and grab his bike, but when he looked down, he realized he’d been gravely injured because a bone was protruding from his leg.

He was taken by ambulance to St Mary’s Hospital’s trauma unit, where he awoke to discover “several surgeons staring at me and chatting, but I didn’t really understand what they were saying.”

The TV personality recalled: “My wife and sons were also present, and the doctors determined that my leg would have to be amputated. Then they had another conversation about it and decided, “Look, let’s get him into theatre tonight and see if we can preserve his leg.” And then I went into the theater. The summary comes to a close.