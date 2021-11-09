After a terrible knife attack, her daughter was unable to look at her mother.

Because of her horrific injuries, a woman who was stabbed in the neck by her husband has told how her daughter struggled to look at her.

Amanda Marshall, a mother of four, was stabbed by her husband Leslie earlier this year, leaving her with several serious injuries.

The savage attack occurred shortly after Amanda, Leslie’s “rock,” told her husband that he had had enough of his gambling addiction, which had cost the family thousands of dollars and put them in financial distress over the years.

She made it apparent that she intended to divorce him, but the next morning, after sending their teenage children off at school, he attacked his wife.

She had life-saving surgery in the hospital and has scars on her neck and upper body as a result.

Marshall was sentenced to life in prison today after pleading guilty to attempted murder at Liverpool Crown Court.

The couple’s family had been “torn apart and saddened” by the attack, which occurred on June 25 at their home in Southport, according to prosecutor Ben Jones.

Mr Jones claimed the nature of Mrs Marshall’s injuries had left her children traumatized and required her to rely on other family members to care for her in a summary of statements made by Mrs Marshall two months after the attack.

He stated, ” “Her daughter was unable to look at her because of her injuries, she claimed.

“Because of the severity of her injuries, she was forced to move in with her elderly parents, who struggled to care for her due to their age.

“She was thus forced to rely on her sister for care, who did not live in the area.”

Amanda’s recovery has been hailed as “amazing,” but doctors have cautioned that some of her wounds will last a lifetime and that she faces a “near-100 percent” chance of psychological stress.

She said she had nightmares and flashbacks about the knife attack and was anxious about how her children would handle the aftermath.

Her twin teenagers were with their parents at the time of the attack, but one of their older daughters was in the Cayman Islands and unable to return. “The summary has come to an end.”