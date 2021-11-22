After a ‘terrible’ discovery outside Lifestyles gym, a 16-year-old girl is struggling for her life.

After a teenage girl was discovered unconscious near a busy main road, witnesses expressed their dismay.

The 16-year-old is thought to have passed out in the grounds of Everton Park Lifestyles gym on Great Homer Street between 9.30pm and 10.45pm yesterday.

She is now in hospital in a critical but stable state.

While waiting for the bus, a woman was sexually assaulted.

On the corner of Great Homer Street and Buckingham Street, a cordon remained in place today.

The neighborhood is directly across from a Sainsbury’s store and another 24-hour gym complex, The Gym.

Norbert Telek, the Gym’s assistant manager, claimed he got at work early this morning to discover a massive cordon set up outside.

He stated, ” “A van was parked nearby, and police were searching for evidence.

“When I realized what it was all about, I was stunned. She’s only in her early twenties. I’m hoping she’ll be fine.

“These are awful times, and they’re frightening.”

Steven Goff, a 34-year-old local, said: “I moved here three months ago and I enjoy living here; it’s a pleasant neighborhood.

“What has transpired astounded me. It’s a disaster.

“In the park, I saw a lot of young individuals. Hopefully, she will totally recover.” To determine the full circumstances, extensive CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations are being conducted. Detectives have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

Sergeant Timothy Farley, a detective, said: “We are still in the early phases of this inquiry and are attempting to determine the complete circumstances surrounding the discovery of a young woman who was unresponsive.

“Please contact us if you were in the Great Homer Street vicinity late last night and noticed anything or anyone unusual.

“Likewise, if you were traveling in the vicinity and have dashcam film, please check it and contact us if you detect anything suspicious. The information you have could be crucial to our investigations.” Anyone with information should message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or tweet @MerPolCC, referencing reference 21000810802.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their web form.