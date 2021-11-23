After a tense argument at a bus stop in the city center, a man was hit in the face.

After being viciously assaulted at a city center bus stop, a man’s eye socket was cracked.

Following an incident in Liverpool City Centre at 10.15pm on Tuesday September 21, detectives from Merseyside Police are seeking for information.

The victim, a man in his twenties, had a shattered eye socket after being hit in the face during a brief verbal dispute at Queens Square Bus Station’s Bus Stand 2.

The injured guy was later brought to the hospital.

Following the assault, detectives have released a photograph of a man they believe may have information.

“We believe the male shown may have knowledge that may assist our investigations,” stated Detective Inspector Chris Saidi.

“This was an unprovoked assault that resulted in significant injuries, and we’re committed to track down the perpetrator and bring them to justice.”

“On Merseyside’s streets, violence will never be allowed, so tell us what you know and we’ll act.

“Please contact the Merseyside Police social media bureau via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 21000658784 if you have any information.

“You can also phone 101 or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111, or fill out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.”

