After a ten-month investigation, a Republican-aligned group finds no evidence of voter fraud in Wisconsin.

During the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin, a conservative group found no evidence of massive voter fraud.

Former President Donald Trump and his supporters claimed in the months after the election that he only lost to Joe Biden because of widespread voting fraud, despite the fact that no evidence has been offered to back up their assertions.

They claimed that fraud took place in important swing states like Wisconsin. Despite winning the state in 2016, Trump lost the battleground state by less than one percentage point in 2020. Joe Biden received 20,682 votes more than Donald Trump.

In June, the former president called for a state audit, accusing Republican leaders who refused to support one of “working hard to cover up election corruption in Wisconsin.”

“They are deliberately attempting to obstruct a Forensic Audit of the election results, particularly those from Milwaukee, which is one of the most corrupt election places in the country,” Trump said in a statement. “Don’t be fooled by their falsehoods!” The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty released a report on Tuesday claiming that “no proof of counterfeit ballots or substantial voting fraud” had been discovered. “A thorough examination, which included a hand count of around 20,000 ballots from 20 wards, revealed no evidence of forged ballots or widespread voting fraud,” according to the report. “The tallies nearly matched those recorded by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, according to our hand analysis (WEC). There was no proof of forged ballots during the investigation.” Only a few cases of ineligible people attempting to vote were discovered during the 10-month investigation, with many votes being rejected. It also found no evidence of major voting-machine malfunctions.

Despite this, the study criticizes the manner the election was conducted, stating that widespread use of absentee ballots broke state law and that voter rolls were not kept up to date.

“Certification of the November 2020 presidential election was based on lawfully cast votes that were affirmed by municipal, county, and state canvass certifications and multiple court decisions after reviewing these matters,” a Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesperson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Biden’s electoral victory was also upheld by audits and recounts in additional states.

