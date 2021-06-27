After a teenager was stabbed to death, a murder investigation was launched.

At 9.30 p.m. on Friday, Metropolitan Police officers were dispatched to a street in Sydenham, south-east London, but the 19-year-old male died on the spot.

Officers attempted first aid on the kid, and London Ambulance Service was also dispatched to the Miall Walk incident.

The family of the adolescent has been notified, but formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in the following days.

Officers have been assisting the teenager’s mother and other relatives, according to Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood.

“Met officers have been working through the night to begin what will be a thorough inquiry into this young man’s death,” he said.

“Police cordons are still in place at the scene as a thorough forensic investigation takes place.

“The victim’s mother came to the site and spoke with the authorities.

“She and her family will receive ongoing assistance, and my heart breaks for her as she prepares to face the first day of the rest of her life without her baby.

“I can tell her, and indeed all Londoners, of my complete commitment to locating and prosecuting the person or persons responsible for this murder.

“The local community’s support, as well as the support of anyone who may know anything about this unfortunate tragedy, will be critical. Please contact us if you have any information.”

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

So far, no arrests have been made.