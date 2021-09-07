After a teen was pinned and killed in an elevator collapse, his family will launch an independent investigation.

A law company has been recruited by the family of JauMarcus McFarland to conduct an independent inquiry into the 18-year-death. old’s

McFarland, a football player at Champion Prep Academy in Georgia, died on August 31 when an elevator in a high-rise building in Atlanta abruptly collapsed, trapping him between two floors.

McFarland’s mother and stepfather came out for the first time at a press conference on Tuesday.

His mother explained, “My son came here to do what he liked to do, which is play football.” “He wasn’t able to deliver on that promise. All I want are answers. The whole thing has overwhelmed me.”

McFarland’s stepfather characterized him as “happy-go-lucky” and a “gentle bear.”

The family has hired The Cochran Firm to conduct a complete investigation into McFarland’s death, according to Shean Williams, a partner at the firm.

According to Williams, their inquiry has already uncovered a “long history of concerns and problems” at the structure in question. According to 11Alive, the state insurance commissioner’s office verified last week that the elevator’s annual inspection permit will expire in August 2020.

“It’s awful because it was predicted that given these previous events and concerns at that apartment with those elevators, the question wasn’t ‘Would it happen?’” Willaims remarked. “The awful issue is, ‘When was it going to happen, and who was it going to happen to?'” says the author.

The investigation will focus on the residential complex’s owners and management, according to Sam Starks, a senior attorney at the firm. It will also investigate the Champion Prep Academy’s involvement in providing student care and supervision.

“Obviously, this family deserves answers,” Starks said, “and surely, if there is wrongdoing, they deserve justice.”

The state insurance commissioner’s office is also looking into the incident.

On GoFundMe, a fundraising has been set up to assist McFarland’s family with his funeral costs. The funds earned will also be used to establish a scholarship endowment for future Georgia Prep Sports Academy and Champions Prep football team players.

“JauMarcus was a fantastic teammate who had a positive impact on those around him. The website reads, “We are at a loss, and his family in Missouri is totally crushed.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $17,000 had been donated.

