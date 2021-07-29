After a teen was killed in a car accident, his family has a “gaping hole in their lives.”

The relatives of a man died in a motorcycle accident described his death as “a gaping hole in all of our lives.”

On Wednesday, July 21, Harry Abbey was riding his motorcycle in Warrington when he was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta and a combine harvester.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before midday, a crash occurred at the intersection of Hollins Lane and Watery Lane in Winwick.

Harry’s family praised him as a much-loved son, brother, and friend who “lived life on his own” in a poignant tribute.

“Harry Abbey, 19, died on Wednesday, July 21st, following a fatal road traffic accident,” they said in a statement.

“He lived with his mother, father, and brother at home.

“He was adored by everyone of his family and friends and will be sorely missed.

“Harry lived life on his own terms; he quickly made friends and was loyal and supportive to everyone of them.

“His premature death has left a void in all of our lives.”

Officers want to hear from anyone who observed the incident or has dashcam evidence that could help them solve the case.

Call 101 and mention IML 1042565, or go to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/ to offer information and footage.