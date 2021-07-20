After a tavern was robbed and a car was stolen, a suspect was named.

A guy has been charged with two burglaries, one of which occurred at a prominent pub.

Lee Makin, 36, of Wigan, has been charged with a burglary in St Helens’ Robins Lane on Sunday, June 6 – in which property including a car was stolen – and a burglary at the Glass House bar on Market Street on Friday, June 3.

Makin, of Buchanan Drive, Hindley Green, has been remanded in jail, according to the police, and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on Friday, August 20.

