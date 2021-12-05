After a tavern refused to serve her, a disabled woman burst into tears.

A lady with cerebral palsy alleges a pub refused to serve her because she was ‘acting intoxicated’ due to garbled speech caused by her illness.

Joanne Deiger was born with a neurological disease and struggles with muscle weakness, walking difficulties, and swallowing problems on a regular basis.

Because she was growing up in the 1970s, nothing was known about her condition, and when she went to school, other pupils ridiculed her for being different.

The 51-year-old claims she was barred from ordering a wine and lemonade at a tavern in her neighborhood in October 2018 after being accused of being inebriated despite having only had two drinks.

Joanne, from Walton, Liverpool, received an apology and a £20 gift voucher after a year and a half, but she is now pushing for all pub employees to be trained on cerebral palsy and other invisible illnesses.

She’s sharing her experience to raise awareness for The Brain Charity’s Sixmas appeal, which aims to raise £60,000 for mental health care for people with neurological diseases.

“I have slurred speech owing to my cerebral palsy, and it becomes worse when I’m scared or exhausted,” Joanne explained.

“Apart from that, I don’t use a wheelchair or walk with a cane, so I appear to be normal — my impairment is hidden.”

“I walked up to order a drink, and the staff responded, ‘no, no, we’ve been warned about you.’ Because of my slurring, they assumed I was inebriated.

“I’d only had two glasses of wine and two lemonades.”

“The employees made a big deal out of me – it felt like I was tormented in school again.”

“I was weeping my eyes out the next day.” I couldn’t sleep because of it. I was still afraid it would happen to me again.

“It made me feel humiliated of my impairment, something I have no control over.”

“All I want is for no one else to have to go through what I’ve gone through.”

When Joanne asked to talk to a manager, she claims she was informed the pub was too busy.

She had to leave her job as a support worker two years ago due to the weariness induced by her ailment, but she has since gotten help from The Brain. “The summary has come to an end.”