After a tall man who recognized his name knocked on the door, Dad was silent.

After a stranger knocked on his front door, a “surprised” guy had his “confidence in humanity restored.”

Andy Hough, of Bromborough, had just returned home from New Ferry’s Freddie’s Bar when a stranger knocked on his door.

A ‘tall’ stranger had found the 37-year-wallet old’s outside the bar and had drove out of his way to return it.

The property with the most views in Merseyside is priced at £55,000.

“I’d been to Freddie’s Bar, New Ferry, to a leaving get together with my work pals from Autism Together,” the support worker and HGV driver told The Washington Newsday.

“I’d brought my son Max with me thinking we’d be picked up later so I could drop my girlfriend down in Moreton.

“When I returned home from Freddie’s, I packed the pram and other belongings into the boot of the car, dropped off my girlfriend, and there was a knock on the door.

“I was then approached by a tall man who asked, ‘Are you Andrew Hough?’

“My initial thought was, ‘What have I done?’ and I said, ‘Yes, is everything okay?’

“He said I’d left my wallet outside his house near Freddie’s pub, and he’d come with his partner to get my address off my license and drop it off.”

When the father of two learned that the man had driven out of his way to drop off his wallet, he was even more startled.

“I was really grateful since it had my bank cards as well as my driver’s license,” he stated.

“What struck me even more was that someone would go out of their way to aid a stranger.

“I can’t thank him enough because I had no idea I’d dropped it. As a result, this has restored my trust in humanity and demonstrated that there are decent, honest individuals in the world, therefore have faith in people.”

Andy shared his story in a Facebook group to spread the good news to his friends and family, saying, “I couldn’t thank him enough, What honest people he and his partner are.” Thank you very much.”

The post was liked over 1,500 times and scores of others commented on it.

“This is just amazing to be,” one Facebook user said.

“The summary comes to an end.”