After a suspicious package was discovered, the walk-in center was evacuated.

A significant emergency service reaction was dispatched in the city center after reports of a suspicious package.

At around 2.45pm on Tuesday, October 5, Merseyside Police were dispatched to David Lewis Street in Liverpool City Centre in response to allegations of a suspicious parcel.

The walk-in center, which is located behind Tesco on Hanover Street, was visited by police cars and horses.

According to one eyewitness, the walk-in center was evacuated due to a “suspicious explosive” while police investigated.

Officers looked at the package and determined that it was not suspicious. Shortly after, the force was disbanded.

