After a suspicious item was discovered in the sand, the beach was sealed off.

After something suspicious was discovered in the sand on one of Merseyside’s most popular beaches, a part was roped off today.

After munitions boxes were discovered, police officers and an explosives squad hurried to Formby Beach around 11:15 a.m. today (Wednesday).

“We can confirm that emergency services were at Formby Beach following an incident today,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told the ECHO.

“The coastguard alerted us that munitions boxes had been discovered.

“After Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) arrived, it was soon determined that the boxes were empty and had been abandoned from a vessel, and they were removed.

“We’d like to encourage people to properly dispose of all such trash items, as not doing so can put a strain on emergency services.”

The coastguard rescue teams from Crosby and Southport were also dispatched to the beach.

“Rescue crews were sent to Formby Beach just before 10.45am following the discovery of a potential ammunitions box,” a spokesperson for the Marine and Coastguard Agency said.

“An EOD team was also dispatched, and the package was found to be empty.”