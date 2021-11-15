After a suspicious device was discovered in a terror investigation, a controlled explosion was set off.

In connection with the investigation into the bomb incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a controlled explosion was carried out in Sefton Park around this time.

Footage shows a plume of smoke rising from a field near Croxteth Drive as the operation is carried out.

The detonation was linked to the ongoing investigation, according to counter-terror police. They said that the controlled explosion was carried out as a “precaution.”

The investigation into the Liverpool terror assault continues as counter-terrorism officers look into the background of the ‘bomb maker.’

The event occurred on Monday afternoon near Rutland Avenue, where “major goods” were discovered.