After a suspected gang-related shooting in Louisiana, four soldiers were arrested.

Four soldiers from the United States Army stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a gang-related killing.

According to a joint news release published on Tuesday by the DeRidder Police Department and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, Quazier Watterson and Tavon Williams, both 19, were detained along with Trevian Cherry, 23, and Joshua Galloway VI, both 24, shortly after the shooting on Monday night.

Criminal conspiracy to commit attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of firearms or other dangerous instruments, and aggravated criminal damage to property were all filed against the four individuals. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call around 11:25 p.m. local time on Monday.

“When officers arrived, they discovered that one person had been hurt while fleeing the shooting via a window and had been brought to the hospital for treatment of cuts from broken glass,” according to the joint release. “Witnesses provided descriptions of a suspect vehicle, which was eventually discovered near Leesville.”

Officers uncovered five guns and multiple fired round casings in the vehicle, which matched shells seized at the shooting scene. The gunshot is being investigated alongside other similar occurrences “that have occurred often in the recent past,” according to police.

Due to a shooting at the same property on September 11, detectives believe the shooting is linked to “recent activities from the so-called gangs.” On Monday, two teenage suspects were apprehended in Leesville on suspicion of involvement in the previous incident.

More information regarding Monday’s incident, such as which gangs may have been involved, was not immediately available. It’s also unclear whether the soldiers have any ties to the juvenile suspects who were apprehended earlier.

The soldiers were all assigned to the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, according to Fort Polk spokesperson Shelby Waryas. Galloway is a specialist, while Waterson, Cherry, and Williams are all private first class.

According to papers obtained by the source, while 93 persons with ties to the Army were involved in gang-related activities in 2020, gang activity in the Army had decreased from the previous year.

The COVID-19 epidemic, which forced people to spend more time indoors, may have contributed to the reduction. Army Times discovered this. This is a condensed version of the information.