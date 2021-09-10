After a surveillance video of an attempted robbery went viral, a Subway employee was suspended.

An attempted robbery at a Subway shop in Rockford, Illinois was caught on camera and posted on Facebook, where it has nearly 100,000 views. The employee is shown defending herself against the suspected perpetrator, yet she claims she has been fired.

During the attempted robbery on Sunday, the employee, Araceli Sotelo, told WTVO that she was afraid for her life and chose to fight back.

Although the video, which was shared to the Rockford Scanner Facebook page, does not initially show Sotelo or the suspect, yelling can be heard off-screen before the two appear. Sotelo threatens to contact the cops after the suspect wrestles with her for her pocketbook. She successfully holds the culprit in a headlock before removing his sweater. Sotelo picks up a gun that has fallen to the floor and hits the suspect with it before fleeing the business, leaving her purse behind.

Sotelo told WTVO, “He kind of like showed me his gun, and I was just freaking out like, ‘woah you can’t do that, please leave.” “He says, ‘Give me all the money,’ and I said, ‘I don’t have any money, like I don’t have any money.'”

She claimed that because the suspect was smaller than her, she was able to push back against him before ripping off his sweatshirt and seizing the revolver as it dropped to the floor. Sotelo claims she was told she would be suspended if the surveillance tape was not taken down after it was put online.

Sotelo, on the other hand, informed WTVO that she did not disclose the footage and that the owner has since ignored her.

“They didn’t want anyone to know, they wanted to keep it quiet that it happened to me and that I fought back,” she explained. “But I think they did it because they didn’t want corporate to know,” she added.

Sotelo was suspended, according to text exchanges obtained by WTVO, until the videos were taken off. She replied, asking how she could remove them if she didn’t post them.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to a representative for the Rockford Police Department. This is a condensed version of the information.