After a surge in October exports, the US trade deficit narrows to 17.6%.

The US trade deficit shrank dramatically in October, as exports increased and imports were stifled by supply chain bottlenecks, according to the US Commerce Department.

The United States exported $223.6 billion in products, up $16.8 billion from September, while imports increased by 0.9 percent to $290.7 billion. The trade deficit was $67.1 billion, down 17.6 percent from the previous year.

The trade imbalance with China was $28.3 billion, down $3.2 billion, while U.S. exports increased $2.8 billion to $13.8 billion. China’s imports decreased by $400 million.

The most politically divisive of the US deficits has always been trade with China. Beijing’s currency manipulation, backing for state-owned enterprises, and restrictions that make it more difficult for foreign corporations to do business in the country have enraged members of Congress on both sides of the aisle.

Despite all of the scrutiny and the ongoing trade war between the two countries, the trade deficit between the two has grown during the pandemic. Other countries having trade deficits were the European Union, South Korea, Mexico, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.