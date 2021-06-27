After a succession of bypass crashes, there are concerns of an accident “blackspot.”

Following a string of crashes on a Merseyside bypass this month, residents have claimed that a “blackspot region” has been a problem for years.

In June, a series of car accidents were reported on the Rainford bypass in the borough of St Helens, one of which resulted in the death of a female passenger.

Marie Grugel, 57, of Kirkby, was later identified by police and described by her family as “a beloved wife, mother, and Nan who would be sorely missed by all of her family and friends.”

After a sickening two-car crash, an elderly was transported to hospital with “severe injuries,” and four women were injured earlier this week, forcing the closure of a bypass junction.

There is no evidence that the incidents are connected, and St Helens Council has stated that they are working with the police to investigate the incidents.

Residents identified a section of the bypass as a “blackspot” on social media, claiming that “many accidents for many different reasons” have occurred over the years.

“As a community, we were all startled and grieved to learn of the terrible vehicle accident on the Rainford by pass on Sunday; no one deserves to go for a drive and never come home,” Emily Moorcroft said.

“The Mill Lane/Bottle and Glass intersection has always been a hazardous location, with another collision occurring just last week.” I drove up and down the bypass four times a day and had two close misses with folks pulling out last week.

“We’d want to remind vehicles to take it carefully near this dangerous location.” We also hope that our local councillors, the police, and St Helens Council can come up with a solution to make this intersection safer for our community; in the meanwhile, a temporary remedy should be put in place before any more accidents occur.

“We all express our condolences to the families of those who have been affected, as well as our best wishes for a rapid recovery to those who have been injured.”

