After a substantial boost, the Merseyside Pension Fund is now valued more than £10 billion.

A significant milestone has been reached by a major pension fund in our region.

The Merseyside Pension Fund, which manages pensions for local government employees, has seen a 15% increase in value.

It is now valued at £10.1 billion, which is significant because it indicates the fund is worth more than its projected future pension commitments.

Cllr Pat Cleary spoke out about the data at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Pensions Committee in New Brighton, Wirral.

“[This news] will, i’m sure, be very comforting to the committee and everyone who intends to earn a pension from the fund in the future,” the Green Party councillor stated.

The fund’s investments were also complimented by Cllr Cleary, who chairs the committee.

“On local investments, which the committee has been quite interested in in the past, we now have three local investments totaling over £35 million, so that’s making a significant contribution to the local economy,” he continued.

“There are additional money available for investment, and I would want to reiterate to all members that the fund is eager to increase the amount of local investment it makes.”

Cllr Cleary stated that the fund was making progress on environmental issues.

“[The fund is] developing a climate risk strategy to ensure [its]resilience over the longer term by decarbonising its portfolio, engaging proactively with companies to ensure they have credible emissions reduction targets, and increasing our own investments in the green economy,” said the Birkenhead and Tranmere councillor.