After a stunning transfer reversal, Naby Keita’s injury presents a new opportunity for Liverpool.

When one door closes, another one opens, and Liverpool’s midfield injury situation is doing just that.

Tyler Morton was on the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s first squad as they were held to a disappointing stalemate by Brighton after excelling in the League Cup against Preston in midweek. Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, and James Milner are all now injured.

While the Spaniard is nearing a return after returning to training last week, the sight of Naby Keita being replaced against the Seagulls due to injury means the 18-year-old may have to stay with Klopp’s squad for the foreseeable future.

While he sat on the bench at Anfield on Saturday, his Under-23s teammates were walking off the pitch at the LFC Academy in Kirkby after coming from behind to beat Derby County 3-1.

And one or two of them will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the midfielder, who has also seen senior duty this season.

If Liverpool’s midfield injury situation persists, they may be forced to do so.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner might be next in line after making his maiden game under Klopp as a late replacement against Preston in midweek.

The 20-year-old has risen from nowhere into the first team reckoning in recent weeks after being allowed to spend time on trial at Portsmouth during the summer.

He had flown to Madrid with the Reds for their Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid before to playing against Preston and has obviously made an impression on Klopp.

“He (Elijah) was excellent over the last international break,” the German stated in midweek. “He’s been in the club for a while but wasn’t really on anyone’s radar — and now he’s there.” Tonight, he deserved these three or four minutes.

“It’s a huge achievement for a young lad to play his first game with the first team, and I’m delighted that we were able to provide him with the opportunity. As a result, there’s always room for these young lads. Owen Beck, like Conor Bradley, made a big impression in the preseason. It’s beneficial to have them.” Dixon-Bonner has definitely benefited from such an experience.

