After a stunning Missy Bo Kearns opener, Liverpool Women hang on for a tense win at Watford.

After rushing into a 3-0 half-time lead after taking the lead directly from a corner-kick, Liverpool held on to win 3-2 at Vicarage Road in the FA Women’s Championship.

Missy Bo Kearns, a homegrown midfielder, put the Reds ahead after six minutes with a corner kick that sailed straight into the Hornets’ goal.

With a right-foot curler into the top corner of the goal from the edge of the box, Rianna Dean, a summer transfer from Tottenham Hotspur, extended Liverpool’s advantage on 31 minutes.

Dean added a third seven minutes later with a 20-yard screamer that Georgie Ferguson managed to get a hold on but couldn’t keep out.

Watford came back forcefully after the break, despite Matt Beard’s team looking comfortable before the break.

Anne Meiwald cut the deficit in half 11 minutes from time with a 20-yard shot into the top corner of Rylee Foster’s goal.

Helen Jane Ward headed in from a left wing cross three minutes into the allocated six minutes of stoppage time, giving Liverpool an anxious finish, but they held on for the three points.

The Reds have now won one and lost one in the second division this season, and they will host Bristol City at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park on Sunday September 12 (2pm).