After a student’s death, a Mississippi school district closes its doors for two weeks.

As a result of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the area, all Smith County Schools will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, according to a school board member.

According to Mississippi Today, board member Jay Arrington stated the board voted unanimously to close schools over the phone on Tuesday. The announcement comes after the death of Mkayla Robinson, a 13-year-old girl, from COVID-19 over the weekend. She went to Raleigh High School for classes Monday through Wednesday before being ill on Thursday.

The district, which serves over 2,400 kids, reported 104 confirmed coronavirus cases among school employees, teachers, and students on Tuesday. The number of people sequestered had risen to 700 on Tuesday, up from 400 on Friday.

According to the local newspaper The Clarion-Ledger, the Smith County School District did not have a mask mandate for its back-to-school strategy. Masks were only worn by students and employees if they so desired. Robinson died four days after she tested positive for COVID-19, and the district only changed its mind on Aug. 10, four days before she died.

Mississippi has fully immunized 34% of its population, compared to 51.4 percent nationally; however, only 23% of eligible residents in Smith County have been fully vaccinated. According to Worldometer data, Mississippi had 392,00 COVID-19 infections and 7,880 deaths. So far, 37.8 million COVID-19 infections and 640,000 deaths have been reported in the United States. According to the Mississippi Department of Health, there were 67 new fatalities in the state on Aug. 16.

Robinson’s death, which occurred just hours after she tested positive for COVID-19, alarmed her parents. Although the Mississippi Department of Health has encouraged students to wear masks at school, the state has yet to enact a mask mandate. Photos on the school’s bulletin board Maskless students in corridors strolling near to each other were also shown on Facebook accounts from the first day of school on Aug. 6.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said at a press conference on Friday that he has “no intention of issuing a statewide mask mandate in our schools based on the facts that I’ve seen,” according to the Mississippi Free Press. “It is exceedingly rare for youngsters under the age of 12 to have anything other than the sniffles,” he added. Reeves has fought a state-wide mask rule in schools, which was enacted last year, despite repeated demands from health professionals and parents.