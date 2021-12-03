After a student with no prior boxing experience died after a match, a UNLV fraternity was suspended.

Kappa Sigma, a fraternity at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has been suspended following the death of student Nathan Tyler Valencia, who had no prior boxing experience, during a fundraiser bout.

The UNLV chapter has been suspended by both the school and the fraternity’s national body while each agency conducts its own investigation into the incident. According to Mitchell Wilson, a Kappa Sigma administrator, the international office began investigating the event on Monday to see “if Kappa Sigma’s internal policies and standards of conduct were followed” by the UNLV chapter.

In a statement released Thursday, Wilson said, “Kappa Sigma Fraternity expects all of our chapters to comply with all applicable state and municipal laws.”

President Keith Whitfield of UNLV issued the suspension order on Wednesday, asking the fraternity to “stop all operations and activities.”

“Its status as a registered student organization has been withdrawn pending the conclusion of a university and Office of Student Conduct inquiry,” Whitfield said.

The Nevada Athletic Commission began an investigation as well, despite the fact that the event was not licensed. It regulates “unarmed combat contests and displays,” as defined by Nevada law. Chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck of the Commission stated that the agency has never been involved in any of the matches Kappa Sigma has hosted throughout the years.

Valencia, a 20-year-old university junior, was killed. After fainting at a boxing fight on Nov. 19, he died from head trauma on Nov. 23. The Clark County coroner ruled Valencia’s death a homicide, but Las Vegas police indicated that while Valencia’s death was unfortunate, no charges would be filed because no illegal conduct was done.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Valencia’s parents’ attorneys, Ryan Zimmer and Nick Lasso, termed the fraternity’s suspension “a start in the right direction” and said the family is working with investigators. Valencia’s mother stated that her son had never boxed before.

Witnesses informed Zimmer and Lasso that no paramedics or medical workers were there, and that the man who functioned as the referee in Valencia’s fight was caught on film sipping from a beer can.

This year’s “Fight Night” on Nov. 19 was reported as the 10th annual on the UNLV Kappa Sigma Facebook page, with the event raising more than $100,000 over the years. The exhibition was described as “an exhilarating fundraiser where various students participated.” This is a condensed version of the information.