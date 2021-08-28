After a student refused to mask up, a Georgia College instructor resigned, saying, “Teachers Die Trying.”

After a student refused to wear a mask in her lecture, a professor at Georgia College & State University resigned, claiming that the school policy is “in contrary to everything science and reason” and that it “actually becomes instructors die trying.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Meridith Styer, a rhetoric professor at Georgia College & State University, urged one student to wear a mask since she had a family member who could die if they acquired COVID-19.

When asked to mask up, the student highlighted the University System of Georgia’s lack of a mask mandate for students and faculty in classrooms, telling his professor, “I respectfully reject to do it.”

The student, who did not want to be identified for fear of punishment, told the school dean that Styer had expelled him. He informed the newspaper, however, that after he refused to mask up, Styer pushed him to find another class.

“While she did not say I was ejected out of class explicitly, her body position, sharp facial expression, and tone of voice made that clear,” he added.

Georgia College & State University was asked for comment, but no response was received at the time of publication. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia College “strongly encourages all teachers, staff, and students, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face masks while indoors.”

According to the publication, Styer, who was set to teach four classes at the institution, stated, “I am leaving due of USG policy and the way it’s being enforced on Georgia College’s campus.” “I made this decision because of USG policies, and I would make the same decision to choose my family over my job again.”

“When it became evident that the institution was looking for ‘both sides’ rather than supporting me, I decided to resign,” Styer stated.

She went on to say that the college regulation put two of her students’ lives in jeopardy because they were immunocompromised and had to attend classes with unmasked peers.

“I quit because of USG policy that made it hazardous to work as a faculty member at Georgia College or to learn at Georgia College as a student,” she added.

