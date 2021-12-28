After a string of shootings that killed four people and injured three more, a Colorado gunman was fatally shot by cops.

Cops fatally shot a suspected gunman in Colorado’s Lakewood city on Monday after he carried out a spate of shootings that killed at least four people and injured three others.

According to The Denver Channel, the shootings started around 5 p.m. ET, and the same gunman was involved in all four incidents.

According to KIRO 7, Pazen informed reporters, “This one man was responsible for this really violent crime spree that took place this evening.” According to Denver 7 News, a police officer was also hurt in the shootings.

Pazen went on to say that the first shooting occurred near East First Avenue and North Broadway, when three people were shot, two of whom were killed and one of whom was injured.

One individual was shot and killed in the second shooting, which occurred around 12th Avenue and North Williams Street. There were no injuries reported in the third gunshot, which occurred at 6th and Cherokee.

According to KIRO 7, the fourth gunshot occurred near 8th and Zuni, where the suspect was slain after a Denver Police Department vehicle attempted to pull him over.

The final incident claimed the lives of two persons, including the alleged gunman.

At the news conference, Lakewood Police Department public information officer John Romero said detectives received a call about a gunshot at a business in the 1500 block of Kipling just before 6 p.m. ET. At the scene, the person was pronounced dead.

Based on the description supplied by witnesses, authorities located the vehicle and the suspect in the Belmar retail area. When authorities approached the driver, he opened fire, resulting in a gunfight.

According to The Denver Channel, the motorist attempted to flee on foot but was pursued and shot by cops.

The suspect’s identity has not been revealed by the police. “The holiday season is upon us. This type of spree is unheard of in our neighborhood “Pazen stated to the press. “We must not lose sight of the victims in this, including a Lakewood agent, who are still struggling for their lives.”